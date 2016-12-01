Chelsea and Man City midfield target not signing new Sevilla contract
21 December at 19:13Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi doesn’t want to sign a new contract with the LaLiga giants as he’s aware of interest of both Chelsea and Manchester City that want to sign him in the January transfer window.
According to rumours in Spain, both Premier League clubs need midfield reinforcement. Antonio Conte needs to add depth to his Chelsea squad, whilst Pep Guardiola is desperate to sign a replacement for Ilkay Gundognan who picked up a knee injury last week and is being ruled out for several months.
N’Zonzi has a € 30 million release clause included in his contract with Sevilla and both clubs can sign him matching that minimum transfer fee.
Juventus are also said to be interested in welcoming the player’s services, but the Old Lady doesn’t want to pay as much for a footballer who can’t play the Champions League from February, not to mention that the Serie A table leaders have almost completed the signing of Axel Witsel from Zenit.
