Chelsea and Man City on red alert as Real Madrid add Juve star to shopping list
16 May at 14:00Chelsea and Manchester City want to sign at least one new defender in the summer and it is no secret that both Conte and Guardiola have set sights on Juventus defensive star Leonardo Bonucci. The Italian and the Spanish tactician think extremely high of the 30-year-old who is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, if not the best.
Yesterday, we explained why Juventus should never sell the experienced centre-back, but despite his long-term deal at the Stadium, Bonucci will be linked with a move away from Turin during the whole summer.
The Italy centre-back is believed to cost around € 60 million even if Juve are not open to sell at any price, unless the defender demands to leave the club.
According to a report of Diario Gol, Real Madrid have also added Bonucci to their transfer shopping. With Pepe set to leave the Bernabeu in the summer, the LaLiga table leaders are intentioned to replace the Portuguese defender with a top class centre-back.
Bayern Munich star Jermo Boateng is also reported to be a transfer target of the Merengues.
