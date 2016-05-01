It is official. Radja Nainggolan has renewed his contract with Roma. To announce the news, first there was a tweet on the player’s official profile, followed by the same news via a Giallorosso press release. The Belgian midfielder has extended his contract until 2021.

This is the club's statement, which reports Nainggolan's statements:

"AS Roma is pleased to announce that Radja Nainggolan has renewed his contract with the club until June 30, 2021. The 29-year-old Belgian, who became a Giallorosso in January 2014, has so far collected 161 appearances and 27 nets in a Giallorosso shirt.”

"I showed what I always wanted," said the midfielder after signing. "I'm glad to continue together."

