Chelsea and Man United willing to pay £36m release clause for Barcelona defender
05 August at 19:00Manchester United and Chelsea will battle it out in the quest to sign Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto, according to Don Balon via Daily Express, with both sides willing to pay the £36m release clause.
The player, who can also operate as a defensive-midfielder and right winger, impressed last season under former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, where he scored the famous goal that stunned French side Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season.
But new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is looking at other options, having already looked at Arsenal right-back and Catalan academy graduate Hector Bellerin.
It is reported that Man United boss Jose Mourinho has already begun talks with the player.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is unsatisfied with the depth of his current squad, having already told the press earlier this week that is on the lookout for more additions, with Roberto being a target for the Blues.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
