Chelsea and Man Utd alerted as Manolas set to sign new Roma deal with low release clause
07 September at 16:26Chelsea and Manchester United are known to be long time admirers of Roma star Kostas Manolas. The Greece International had been linked with a move to the Premier League but Chelsea eventually decided to sing his former teammates Antonio Rudiger last summer whilst Man Utd went for Victor Lindelof who joined the Red Devils for € 40 million from Benfica.
Manolas, however, is still being monitored by Premier League and Serie A clubs with Juventus and Inter who are also closely monitoring the Greek star.
Manolas came close to joining Zenit last summer but he suddenly rejected a move to Russia failing to undergo his medical with Roberto Mancini’s side.
Now the giallorossi will offer Manolas a new deal and are hopeful that the former Olympiacos star will agree to sign a new deal.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants will offer Manolas a new € 2.5 million-a-year deal until 2022 including a € 30 million release clause only valid for clubs outside Serie A.
