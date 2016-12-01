Chelsea and Man Utd have no regrets over Belotti

Less than one year ago Andrea Belotti was regarded as one of the most talented strikers in Italy and in Europe. The Italian striker netted 26 goals in 35 Serie A games becoming a transfer target of some of the best clubs in Europe. Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan had been linked with signing the Italy International who, however, did not leave Torino.



Manchester United signed Romelu Lukaku instead, Chelsea got Morata and AC Milan signed both Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva.



​Belotti did not leave Torino due to his € 100 million release clause, the only sum that Torino president Cairo would have accepted to sell his star.



​Trouble is, Belotti has now just four goals in 15 Serie A appearances. He picked up a knee injury that, however, did only force him to skip three games . Belotti is still not fit and Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic did rub salt into Il Gallo wounds as he said Belotti is one of the responsible for Torino’s crisis.



​Belotti is now failing to justify his price-tag, AC Milan fans still dream of signing him but Chelsea and Manchester United are now more than happy with their new strikers and do not regret not signing Belotti last summer.

