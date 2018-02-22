Chelsea and Man Utd target Vidal refuses to rule out Bayern exit
12 March at 11:53Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal has refused to rule out his possible summer exit from Germany. Talking to Kicker, the Chile International released a few interesting quotes about his future. “I know Goretzka will arrive at the club but I don’t know where he will be playing. As for my future I don’t know if I will leave or sign a contract extension with the club. We’ve taken the right path anyway.”
Vidal joined Juventus in summer 2011 and left Turin in 2015. The Chile International joined Bayern Munich for € 40 million after losing the 2015 Champions League final against Barcelona in Berlin.
Vidal is being linked with joining Chelsea and Manchester United in England as well as AC Milan and Inter in Italy.
The player, however, seems to be in rush to make a final decision about the team he will play for next season: “People at Bayern Munich are doing well, that’s why they don’t need to spend big money in the summer. I am ready to play in Europe until I am 37, then I want to return to Chile and play the last year of my career with Colo Colo.”
Go to comments