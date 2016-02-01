With Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie seemingly heading to Roma in the summer, Chelsea and Manchester United look set to do battle for exciting young Anderlecht man Youri Tielemans.





The 19-year-old Belgian has been in sparkling form and The Express (via TEAMtalk) understands that the player is now firmly on the radar of the Premier League duo. The Red Devils have another chance to take a closer look on Thursday when he lines up against them in their Europa League second-leg tie with Chelsea scouts also present at the game at Old Trafford.

Antoinio Conte’s men saw their lead at the top of the table cut to four points on Sunday after United beat the Blues for the first time since 2012 in a 2-0 win at the “Theatre of Dreams”. With Spanish play-maker Cesc Fabregas looking set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the Italian tactician wants to bring in a top quality replacement; Kessie was believed to be his number one choice, now Tielemans has risen to the top of that list.