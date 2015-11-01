Chelsea and Manchester United are set for a summer battle for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij even though the Dutch international could yet end up remaining in the Italian capital.



The 25-year-old has suffered from numerous injuries since he joined the Biancocelesti in 2014 but his reputation as being one of Europe’s best centre-back’s is growing and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been a fan ever since his time in charge at Juventus and is aware he needs cover at centre-half.



Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the player as they also look to strengthen their back-line next season and with recent reports suggesting that de Vrij’s countryman Virgil van Dijk is set to stay at Southampton, the Red Devils could make the Lazio man their priority for the summer.

