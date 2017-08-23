Chelsea and Monaco involved in bidding war for €100m Serie A star
23 August at 11:30Chelsea and Monaco have emerged as major candidates for the signing of Torino star Andrea Belotti. The 23-year-old has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract. The clause can be triggered at any time by any club outside Serie A and the Ligue 1 Champions are keen to sign the Italian if they had to sell Kylian Mbappé to Psg.
According to the latest report of La Stampa, Monaco have offered € 80 million to sign the talented centre-forward. This would be the highest bid ever made for Belotti this summer but Torino are aware that Monaco have the financial power to match the player’s release clause.
Monaco, however, would be open to include their starlet Rony Lopes in a potential player-plus cash swap deal as Sinisa Mihajlovic is a long time admirer of the Portuguese starlet.
The French club have also offered a € 6 million-a-year deal to the Italian striker who is reported to be ‘tempted’ by the offer of the Ligue 1 champions.
Meantime, Chelsea have not given up and are still monitoring the Belotti situation. According to the Express, the Blues are going to make their fourth bid to sign the Italian striker. The English paper claims Chelsea will offer € 75 million to make Belotti Diego Costa’s replacement but the Blues are facing some harsh competition from the Monegasques.
