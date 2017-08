Chelsea and Monaco have emerged as major candidates for the signing of Torino star Andrea Belotti.The clause can be triggered at any time by any club outside Serie A and the Ligue 1 Champions are keen to sign the Italian if they had to sell Kylian Mbappé to Psg. La Stampa According to the latest report of , Monaco have offeredThis would be the highest bid ever made for Belotti this summer but Torino are aware that Monaco have the financial power to match the player’s release clause.Monaco, however, would be open to include their starletof the Portuguese starlet.The French club have also offered ato the Italian striker who is reported to be ‘tempted’ by the offer of the Ligue 1 champions.Meantime, Chelsea have not given up and are still monitoring the Belotti situation. According to the Express, the Blues are going to make their fourth bid to sign the Italian striker. The English paper claims Chelsea will offerbut the Blues are facing some harsh competition from the Monegasques.