Chelsea and PSG eye Real Madrid with expiring contract
10 April at 18:17
Chelsea and PSG are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Pepe, Marca reports. The Portuguese centre-back runs out of his contract in the summer and it is believed that the 34-year-old does not want to sign a new contract with his current club.
Real Madrid have offered Pepe a new one-year deal, whilst the experienced defender has requested a two-year contract extension.
Chinese club Hebei Fortune seemed to be close to sealing the player’s transfer at the end of the season but interests of some big European clubs have convinced Pepe to postpone his departure from the Old Continent.
Pepe netted the opener in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the week-end and despite the crowd’s appreciation for the Portuguese, Real Madrid executives are not going to change their mind with Pepe destined to leave the club at the end of the season.
The player can join any other club for free with PSG and Chelsea that have now entered the competition to sign him.
