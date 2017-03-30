Chelsea and Psg on red alert as Roma hold talks with Ivorian star’s agent
31 March at 17:45Chelsea and Paris-Saint-Germain are said to be interested in signing Atalanta and Ivory Coast star Franck Kessié who would cost potential suitors € 30 million at the end of the current campaign. The 20-year-old has imposed himself as one of the most promising midfielders in Serie A and according to Sky Sport, the agent of the former Cesena man will hold transfer talks with AS Roma before Easter.
Chelsea and Psg, however, have recently cooled their interest in the 20-year-old as they are unsure whether it would be worth to invest as much as € 30 million for the talented midfielder who had a great start to the season but is also slowing a bit down after he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.
Roma, on the other hand, want to go all the way down to sign Kessié and have already scheduled a meeting with the player’s agent George Tigana although it remain to be seen whether the giallorossi will manage to match Atalanta’s asking price without selling any of their top players with Manolas, Nainggolan and Rudiger who are being targeted by the best Premier League clubs.
