Chelsea and Real Madrid stars linked with shock Napoli move
02 May at 12:00Napoli will probably face a summer revolution at the end of the current campaign. The partenopei have been credible title contenders during the whole 2017/18 season but are now unlikely Scudetto winners as they need to recover three four points in the last three Serie A games.
Their manager Maurizio Sarri has been linked with a move to Chelsea and some of their top stars like Koulibaly, Mertens and Jorginho are also likely to move elsewhere in the summer.
Reports in Spain and England, however, give Napoli fans hope given that despite the departure of some of his best players, Aurelio De Laurentiis will surely sign some reinforcements in the summer.
According to The Sun, for example, Rafa Benitez’s possible return at the San Paolo could give Napoli a chance to sign Chelsea star David Luiz. The Brazilian had been working with Benitez at Stamford Bridge and the current Newcastle boss would love to meet the versatile midfielder at the San Paolo as well.
As for Napoli’s attacking department, Don Balon claims Karim Benzema could be the right man to replace Dries Mertens. Benzema is expected to leave the Bernabeu in the summer but the Spanish news outlet claims Florentino won’t sell the Frenchman for a fee below € 70 million, whilst Napoli do not want to spend more than € 50 million to sign the former Lyon ace.
