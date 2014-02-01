Chelsea and Real Madrid to battle it out for € 45m Juventus defender
22 March at 16:50Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to a report of A Bola (via ilbianconero.com). The highly-rated Brazilian defender joined the Serie A giants in summer 2015 for € 24 million but the European giants are said to be preparing a € 45 million bid to welcome the services of the former Palermo star.
Alex Sandro is probably the best Serie A left-back at the moment. He is the second Juventus defender with the most minutes played this season after Leonardo Bonucci.
The latter has collected 2553 minutes and Alex Sandro has played 2506 minutes in all competitions. The Brazilian has two goals and five assists in 32 appearances and his contract at the J Stadium runs until 2020.
Juventus are aware that Alex Sandro is attracting the interest of the best European clubs and are set to offer the Brazilian a contract extension with pay rise. Despite that, the Serie A giants will still receive offers for their star in the summer.
