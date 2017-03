Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to a report of A Bola (via ilbianconero.com). The highly-rated Brazilian defender joined the Serie A giants in summer 2015 for € 24 million but the European giants are said to be preparing a € 45 million bid to welcome the services of the former Palermo star.Alex Sandro is probably the best Serie A left-back at the moment. He is the second Juventus defender with the most minutes played this season afterThe latter has collected 2553 minutes and Alex Sandro has playedin 32 appearances and his contract at the J Stadium runs until 2020.​Juventus are aware that Alex Sandro is attracting the interest of the best European clubs and are set to offer the Brazilian aDespite that, the Serie A giants will still receive offers for their star in the summer.