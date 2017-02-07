Chelsea and Real Madrid to join Inter in summer bidding war for unhappy Man City star
07 February at 16:08Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City future is up in the air as Pep Guardiola relegated the Argentinean striker to benching role in the last two Premier League games with Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Jesus who has brilliantly replaced El Kun with three goals and one assist.
According to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport, Aguero will be leaving the Etihad Stadium in the summer transfer window and there are of course the best European clubs that are monitoring the situation of the talented striker.
The Italian paper confirms that Inter want to make the 28-year-old striker their big summer signing although the nerazzurri will have to face huge competition from many clubs around Europe. Chelsea, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, in fact are reportedly interested in signing Aguero who, however, won’t be leaving the Etihad Stadium for less than € 90 million.
