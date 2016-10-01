Chelsea and Spurs on red alert as Barcelona pounce on top midfield target
25 December at 12:00Chelsea and Tottenham are on red alert as Barcelona are interested in signing one of their top January transfer target: Ataltanta midfielder Franck Kessié.
The Ivory Coast International is impressing with the Serie A side so far this season, so much so he has already netted seven goals in the first part of the current campaign. Juventus are also interested in signing the promising 19-year-old footballer, but Atalanta’s asking price has grown once that they’ve become aware of the interest of wealthy Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham.
According to Le10sport, however, Barcelona are also interested in signing the former Cesena ace given that the blaugrana are already looking for a potential long-time replacement for veteran Sergio Busquets.
Tottenham are preparing an offer of € 23 million, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned, but given the interest of many European giants, Atalanta are in no rush and want to sell the player to the best bidder. The Serie A side could decide to keep the player until the end of the season and sell him next summer. Chelsea, Barcelona and Tottenham are now battling it out for the most promising midfielder in Serie A.
