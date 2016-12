Chelsea and Tottenham are on red alert as Barcelona are interested in signing one of their top January transfer target: Ataltanta midfielder Franck Kessié.The Ivory Coast International is impressing with the Serie A side so far this season, so much so he has already. Juventus are also interested in signing the promising 19-year-old footballer, but Atalanta’s asking price has grown once that they’ve become aware of the interest of wealthy Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham. ​According to Le10sport, however, Barcelona are also interested in signing the former Cesena ace given that the blaugrana are already looking for a potential​Tottenham are preparing an offer of € 23 million, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned, but given the interest of many European giants,. The Serie A side could decide to keep the player until the end of the season and sell him next summer. Chelsea, Barcelona and Tottenham are now battling it out for the most promising midfielder in Serie A.