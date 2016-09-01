Chelsea and Spurs target discusses Inter and Napoli interest
17 February at 13:30During an interview with Walter Veltroni of Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa discussed his future, as well as the fascinating title race between Napoli and Juventus. Here is what the 20-year-old winger had to say:
“Stay at Fiorentina for life? I don’t know about that, because I only think about training and playing well on Sunday afternoons. This is my only thought, my eyes are fixed on the team’s schedule and ensuring we get the right results.
“Who will win the Scudetto between Napoli and Juventus? I have no idea, but they are two really strong contenders. Napoli play great football, while Juve have won six consecutive titles. It will go right to the wire. Many different things could make a difference: episodes, physical form, injuries.
“Most important coach? For me, it will always be Paulo Sousa because he’s the one who gave me confidence and gave me the opportunity to make my debut in Serie A. He worked very closely with me.
“Fiorentina’s campaign? We have started a new cycle. There are many foreign players who need time to get used to Italian football. Our growth path will lead us to achieve the goals we want. Italians? The club tries to develop talents in the youth sector. In the Primavera side, there are many intelligent players who can break through.”
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
