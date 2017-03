Both Chelsea and Tottenham are said to be interested in signing Everton star Ross Barkley whose contract at the Goodison Park expires in June 2018.who signed his last contract extension with Everton back in 2014.A few days ago reports in England had linked Tottenham with a possible summer move for the talented attacking midfielder. The Mirror, in fact, claimed that Barkley tops the summer transfer shortlist of the Spurs. Today’s edition of the Telegraph , however, suggests that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Barkley so much so the Blues’ boss Antonio Conte would be ready to offer £ 100 million to sign him alongside Belgian striker​Lukaku isas Alvaro Morata is also being linked with a move to South West London in the summer.​Meantime, Chelsea and Tottenham could go head to head to sign Barkley in the summer.