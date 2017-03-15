Chelsea and Tottenham to go head to head for Everton star in the summer
16 March at 16:05Both Chelsea and Tottenham are said to be interested in signing Everton star Ross Barkley whose contract at the Goodison Park expires in June 2018. The Englishman has yet to agree a new deal with the Toffees and both Premier League giants are keeping a close eye on the situation of the 24-year-old who signed his last contract extension with Everton back in 2014.
A few days ago reports in England had linked Tottenham with a possible summer move for the talented attacking midfielder. The Mirror, in fact, claimed that Barkley tops the summer transfer shortlist of the Spurs.
Today’s edition of the Telegraph, however, suggests that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Barkley so much so the Blues’ boss Antonio Conte would be ready to offer £ 100 million to sign him alongside Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku who is a long time target of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.
Lukaku is not the only striker on Chelsea’s shortlist as Alvaro Morata is also being linked with a move to South West London in the summer.
Meantime, Chelsea and Tottenham could go head to head to sign Barkley in the summer.
