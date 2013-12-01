United and Chelsea target receives jeers from his own fans as he scores for Inter

Marcelo Brozovic has struggled this season as he did not start many games. To make things worse, his rapport with Inter fans hasn't been good. Let's not forget that Brozovic posted a picture of himself and a few teammates having a good time in the pool moments after their 2-2 disappointing derby draw against AC Milan (as Zapata and Romagnoli scored last minute goals to tie the game up).



BROZOVIC SCORES BUT RECEIVES JEERS FROM HIS OWN-FANS... - Brozovic started the game for Inter Milan today as they were taking on Udinese. Eder opened up the scoring early on, Perisic scored their second and Brozovic tripled up Inter's lead moments later. What did the fans do ? They jeered him. This is a clear signal that that the fans would like him to be sold as his future is in strong doubt.



Manchester United and Chelsea have been interested in him for some time now as Brozovic and Perisic might both leave Milan for the EPL come summer time....