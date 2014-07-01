It looks as though Chelsea’s quest to try to land West Ham United midfielder Michail Antonio will ultimately prove fruitless.

Reports in The Guardian suggest that the 26-year-old Englishmen is on the verge of signing a new deal at the London Stadium to end speculation that he will be moving across the capital this month. According to the journal, The Hammers are readying a five-year deal for the versatile player who is adept at playing both in the central areas and as an attacking wing-back, with a salary reported to be worth £70,000 a week, £4.2 million per season.



It’s been a meteoric rise for Antonio who has had to wait a long time for his first-team chance at the East London club but now he’s become an integral part of Slaven Bilic’s side. An incredible 18 months has also been capped off with a call-up to the full England squad for the recent internationals.