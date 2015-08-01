Chelsea are in pole position for a young Monaco rising star
30 April at 20:37It is not a secret that many big European clubs are after Monaco's Tiemouè Bakayoko as the young midfielder (born in 1994) has been great this season for the French club. His current contract expires in 2019 as he will cost 20+ million euros.
According to sources, it would seem like Chelsea are currently in pole position for the midfielder as Conte likes him very much so. Chelsea are very close to finding an agreement with both the player and Monaco as talks have been ongoing over the past few weeks now. The Sun had also previously reported that Chelsea were font-runners in the Bakayoko sweepstakes. The blues are ready to have a heated summer since they want to improve their roster.
Chelsea are currently first in the EPL standings as they have a 4 point lead on second placed Tottenham with 4 games to go. Monaco on the other hand are first in the French Ligue 1 standings as they are also still alive in the Uefa Champions league.
