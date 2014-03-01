Chelsea are interested in West Ham's number 10 : the latest
23 May at 23:10Chelsea are ready to have a very active summer ahead as Conte's side are getting ready to play some UCL football again. According to Sunsport, Chelsea have their eyes set on West Ham's number 10 Manuel Lanzini. Blues sporting director Michael Emenalo likes Lanzini a lot as he believes that the Argentine international can become a star player. If Cesc Fabregas is to leave Chelsea (Milan are strongly interested) then Lanzini makes a lot of sense.
The West ham playmaker did recently say that he is happy at West Ham despite the interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton. With Payet leaving the Hammers, this allowed Lanzini to really step up his game as he was one of the few bright spots for West Ham this season.
As said, with Fabregas (Chelsea), Coutinho (Liverpool), Ozil and Sanchez (Arsenal) futures all in doubt with their respective clubs, Lanzini's stock has risen over the past few weeks. The player will have a big say in the matter as he will have to decide his future....
