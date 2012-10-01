Chelsea are told to dish out 80 million euros for Borussia Dortmund star
06 March at 22:45Chelsea seem ready to invest a huge amount of money on German national team star and Borussia Dortmund player Marco Reus but will they be able to match Dortmund's demands? According to the Daily Express, Antonio Conte's team were told that they would have to dish out 80 million euros for the offensive midfielder.
One problem is Reus' physical conditions. The player has been in and out of his team's lineup for years now because of injuries and this might be an obstacle. Reus is currently injured again as he will likely be back in the month of April 2017. According to the English paper, the blues will still go after him this coming summer since he is one of their top upcoming targets. Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in Reus as his contract is set to expire in 2019 with the German club.
Conte's Chelsea are coming off a 2-1 win versus West Ham as they now have a 10 point lead on second placed Tottenham.
Go to comments