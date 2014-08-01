Chelsea are ready to submit a huge offer for a Dutch defender

Antonio Conte's Chelsea team have been doing incredibly well this season and are first in the EPL standings. Owner Roman Abramovich will be looking to help his coach out by adding some extra talent in this coming January transfer window, especially considering the huge sale of Oscar. According to Sunday Express, Chelsea are ready to re-invest that money on a defender and more precisely Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk. It seems like the blues are ready to dish out 70 million euros for the Dutch defender as they rate him very highly.



Van Dijk has been very solid this campaign as he also attracted the interest of many other clubs including Guardiola's Manchester City and Everton. The defender has appeared in 26 games so far this season for Southampton as he has scored 3 goals.



Southampton are currently ninth in the EPL standings as they will be hoping to keep Van Dijk in January.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)