Conte wants Chelsea to submit an offer for a Barcelona youngster, the latest
09 August at 20:52Antonio Conte would like his club to sign another midfielder as they lost Matic to Manchester United. It doesn't seem like if Conte was very happy of this sale as Chelsea might now need to find someone else. The Blues have already acquired Caballero, Rudiger, Bakayoko and Morata as Conte seemingly wants a few more pieces as his team will be competing in the UEFA Champions league. According to Sport, the Italian tactician has his eyes on Barcelona's Sergi Roberto as he views him as an up and coming player. Manchester United were also said to be interested in him too as he is a very verstile player. Conte has seemingly asked the Chelsea board to go after him as Barcelona might be willing to consider an offer for him but it will likely take close to 40+ million euros to catch their attention.
Sergi Roberto appeared in 45 games in 2016-17 (for Barcelona and Spain) as he scored 1 goal and added 6 assists on the season.
