Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton stars remain high on Conte's wishlist
01 April at 18:50According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea have their eyes on two very important players who are also being followed by Inter and Juventus: Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Everton's Romelu Lukaku. Conte's Chelsea are ready to have a big summer as they prepare to compete in the UEFA Champions league next season and both of these star strikers are high on Antonio Conte's wish-list.
VAN DIJK ALSO A TARGET - Chelsea will also look to reinforce their defense and Virgil Van Dijk of Southampton is a target. Conte's wish is to get Juve's Leonardo Bonucci but it will be very hard to get him since Allegri's team view him as being unsellable. According to the Daily Mail, Van Dijk is a strong candidate for the blues as they want to be active this coming summer.
Chelsea are coming off a surprise defeat to Crystal Palace today but are still first in the EPL standings, 7 points up on second placed Tottenham.
Go to comments