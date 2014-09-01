Welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea-Arsenal



THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF

After winning just four of the previous 16, Chelsea have won their last five home Premier League games against Arsenal, since a 3-5 defeat in October 2011.

The Gunners haven’t kept a Premier League clean sheet at Stamford Bridge in their last 12 visits there, shipping at least twice in each of the last eight.

Arsenal have lost their last five away Premier League games versus Chelsea, their joint-longest away losing run in the competition against a single opponent (also 5 in a row vs Man Utd between 2009-2013).

The Gunners haven’t lost six consecutive away league games versus a single team since a seven-game run versus Liverpool at Anfield between 1981 to 1988.

Should Arsenal concede here, it will equal their longest run of away games without a clean sheet against a specific opponent in Premier League history (13 against Liverpool between 1999 and 2012).



Arsenal have won two of their last four games against Chelsea in all competitions – as many as they had in their previous 12 combined.

Chelsea have scored in 23 successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge with over half of these (12) seeing them score three or more goals.

The Blues have had a player sent off in their last two games against Arsenal in all competitions (Victor Moses in the FA Cup final, Pedro in the Community Shield). However, they haven’t had a player sent off against them in a league game since Khalid Boulahrouz in May 2007.