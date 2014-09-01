Chelsea-Arsenal: 0-0, Live commentary
17 September at 15:35
Welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea-Arsenal
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF
- After winning just four of the previous 16, Chelsea have won their last five home Premier League games against Arsenal, since a 3-5 defeat in October 2011.
- The Gunners haven’t kept a Premier League clean sheet at Stamford Bridge in their last 12 visits there, shipping at least twice in each of the last eight.
- Arsenal have lost their last five away Premier League games versus Chelsea, their joint-longest away losing run in the competition against a single opponent (also 5 in a row vs Man Utd between 2009-2013).
- The Gunners haven’t lost six consecutive away league games versus a single team since a seven-game run versus Liverpool at Anfield between 1981 to 1988.
- Should Arsenal concede here, it will equal their longest run of away games without a clean sheet against a specific opponent in Premier League history (13 against Liverpool between 1999 and 2012).
- Arsenal have won two of their last four games against Chelsea in all competitions – as many as they had in their previous 12 combined.
- Chelsea have scored in 23 successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge with over half of these (12) seeing them score three or more goals.
- The Blues have had a player sent off in their last two games against Arsenal in all competitions (Victor Moses in the FA Cup final, Pedro in the Community Shield). However, they haven’t had a player sent off against them in a league game since Khalid Boulahrouz in May 2007.
