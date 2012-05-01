Andrea Belotti has been narrowed down to two clubs. The journal states that in a re-run of Saturday’s FA Cup Final, Chelsea and Arsenal will go head to head to try to bring the 23-year-old Italian hit-man to the Premier League next season.

According to The Sun on Sunday (via The Express) the race to sign Torino strikerhas been narrowed down to two clubs. The journal states that in a re-run of Saturday’s FA Cup Final, Chelsea and Arsenal will go head to head to try to bring the 23-year-old Italian hit-man to the Premier League next season.

Reports have suggested that The Gunners had a £56M bid rejected by the Italian’s last January with club President Urbano Cairo holding out for the £85M release clause that applies to any bids from overseas.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte knows the player well from his time in charge of the Italian national team whilst his opposite number Arsene Wenger (who is set to make an announcement on his future later this week) is on the hunt for a new striker with Olivier Giroud set to leave for Marseille this summer.



Manchester United have also been linked with the player but it’s understood that Jose Mourinho has cooled his interest on the former Palermo man.