A number of elite EPL teams will watch Moussa Dembele this weekend, the Sun reports (via

The Celtic star will face Rangers in the Old Firm Derby on Sunday, and will hope to add to the 30 goals he has already banged in this season. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will hope to see confirmation that he's the real deal.

The French Under-21 star has already banged in four goals against the Gers, including a hat-trick in a 5-1 rout back in September.

The 20-year-old has been at the centre of a lot of transfer speculation, with Barcelona rumoured to have gone to watch him when they were about to face Celtic in the Champions League group stage.

Get West London recently confirmed that Tottenham were close to nabbing him for € 6 million move to the White Hart Lane last summer, before he moved to Celtic.

Trouble is, he failed his medical.

have also expressed doubts voiced by big teams about the Pontoise native, with few willing to spend big on someone who has yet to shine at the top level.