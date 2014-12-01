Helder Costa.

Reports in The Mirror have confirmed that Chelsea and Arsenal had scouts at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 home win over Rotherham United on Saturday and the subject of their attention was Portuguese winger

The 23-year-old, who joined the Championship side on a permanent deal from Benfica in January for £13 million (a club record), has already scored 10 goals in all competitions this season despite missing a penalty in Saturday’s encounter.



His agent is the ebullient Jorge Mendes who is believed to be lining up a move to the Premier League for his client in the summer. Chelsea and Arsenal look to be favourites to grab that signature but with Mendes believed to value his client at around £20 million, it seems many top-flight clubs may not be prepared to take that kind of risk on a player who still needs to prove he is a top-class player in a top-flight league.