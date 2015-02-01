Chelsea attacker Willian has admits that he is ‘not a natural leader’ and ‘lets his talent do the talking’.

The tricky winger is entering his fifth season at Stamford Bridge and has won two Premier League titles with the Blues so far.

Following the exit of club legend John Terry to Aston Villa, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has requested that his players be more vocal on the pitch, but Brazil international Willian concedes that it is not his style.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, he said, “I don’t like to be a leader,” he said. “I like to play football. Yes, this is my fifth season at Chelsea and it’s good to have a long time at one club and to win titles like we did last season, but I don’t like to be a leader.

“I give this post to players like Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Cesc Fabregas. I just want to enjoy my game and help the team. I will never shout in the dressing room, I don’t like it. It’s not that I’m shy. I will sometimes shout on the pitch, but never in the dressing room — it’s not my profile.”

