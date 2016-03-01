Chelsea are ready to lure PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak to Stamford Bridge, according to the Sun

The Blues are interested in the former Sevilla star, who has struggled to impose himself at the Parc des Princes despite having been signed for

​They have looked to beef up their midfield this summer, adding Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco to partner N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park.

​Krychowiak will find himself in big trouble in Paris, where he is out of favour despite having played under Unai Emery at Sevilla.

The Blues have been linked to him for a while, but recently shifted their focus on signing Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City, only to find the Foxes unwilling to budge.

PSG have made a different move, however, il Corriere dello Sport revealing this morning that Krycho has been offered to Milan!

Will Antonio Conte get his man after an embarrassing 3-2 loss to Burnley last week?

€33 million.