Chelsea back in the race for Juventus rock
21 April at 15:40Chelsea are set to renew their interest for Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci, according to the Daily Telegraph (via Le10Sport).
Bonucci played a key role in midweek in helping Juventus qualify to the Champions League semifinals, helping Juventus keep a clean sheet at the Camp Nou with a performance which drew some rather enthusiastic praise...
Hey @realDonaldTrump, don't build the wall; buy Bonucci and Chiellini! It will be easier and cheaper
