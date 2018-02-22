Rivals once again in this season’s Champions League and set to be rivals in this summer’s transfer market.



According to reports in The Mirror, Chelsea and Barcelona will fight it out at the end of the season for Inter Milan youngster Yann Karamoh.



The 19-year-old, who is currently on-loan at the Italian side from Caen, has been given his big chance by Inter boss Luciano Spalletti and has set Serie A alight with some pulsating performances.





The Nerazzuri will be obliged to buy the youngster at the end of the 2018-19 season when his loan move ends but according to The Mirror , both Chelsea and Barca may be ready to launch 25 million bids this summer to cut short his stay in Italy.

The player has already stated that he would like to test himself in the Premier League one day and West London may be his ultimate destination.