Chelsea-Barcelona and Bayern-Besiktas: predicted line-ups
20 February at 11:05Chelsea-Barcelona and Bayern Munich-Besiktas are the Champions League games that will be played tonight. The spotlight, of course, will be on the Stamford Bridge clash that will see the champions of England face one of the most successful teams in Europe in the last ten years.
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde warned his lads yesterday claiming that Pedro, Hazard and Morata can be a threat for their defence. Philippe Coutinho is unable to play for Barcelona whose attacking department will be composed by Leo Messi and Luis Suarez.
Check out the predicted line-ups for tonight’s games:
Chelsea-Barcelona
CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Kanté, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Hazard; Morata.
BARCELONA (4-4-2): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Paulinho, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez.
Bayern Munich-Besiktas
BAYERN MUNICH (4-3-3): Ulreich; Kimmich; Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Vidal, Thiago Alcantara, James Rodriguez; Muller, Lewandowski, Coman.
BESIKTAS (4-2-3-1): Fabri; Gonul, Pepe, Medel, Adriano; Hutchinson, Ozyakup; Quaresma, Talisca, Babel; Negredo.
