Chelsea-Barcelona: Belgium captain admits Messi is better than Hazard

Alternate Belgium national team captain Thomas Vermaelen admits that teammate Lionel Messi is better than countryman Eden Hazard.



Speaking prior to Barcelona’s clash with Chelsea, the defender spoke to the Guardian about comparisons between the two. “It is difficult to compare anyone to Messi, who has done it over so many years," he said. "But there are similarities: They're both quite small with that low centre of gravity so they can turn and twist very quickly.”



"They have that element of surprise; you don't know which way they are going to go. I saw Hazard scoring against Watford so he's in good form and I know his quality: He's world-class. Eden can be right up there with the best but to compare [anyone] to Messi is so difficult.”



"It's unbelievable. If you gamble that Messi's going to go one way, then he'll go the other. You would think that he does it in games but he does it day in, day out in training. That's what amazes me."