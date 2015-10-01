Faouzi Ghoulam looks to be on his way out of Napoli, according to the latest reports.

The former Saint-Etienne man is being targeted by Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich, to name just a few teams.

Mediaset believe that his departure is almost a certainty, with Ghoulam himself apparently desiring a new adventure.

“We’ll talk about his contract renewal at the right moment,” his agent recently confirmed.

“The player is focussed on the end of the season with his club”.

Inter have also joined the race for the star, as they’re unwilling to pay for Ricardo Rodriguez’s

22 million release clause.

write (via Le10Sport) that the 26-year-old’s contract talks with Napoli are at an impasse.his searing runs down the wing and crossing ability a major highlight as he’s provided seven assists in all competitions this season.