Chelsea boss Antonio Conte looks to have made it his obsession to bring Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro from Juventus to Stamford Bridge. Since his arrival in West London, the Italian tactician has courted the 26-year-old and this summer, a bid of €60M was rejected by the Bianconeri.





Writing for Calciomercato.com, Fabrizio Romano states that the player is close to renewing his contract in Turin with discussions between the two parties currently ongoing. Juventus have offered Alex Sandro a substantial pay-rise to around €4M-a-season if he pens an extension until 2022. There is also understood to be bonus payments in addition to his salary.

The Bianconeri want to tie their player down as quickly as possible aware that the Premier League champions will no doubt make further attempts to try to prize him away from the Allianz Stadium. Now a renewal is on the table, it looks to be just a matter of time before the Old Lady secures a new deal with Alex Sandro.