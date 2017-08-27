Chelsea: Blues close in on Leicester star, Cagliari eye departing striker
28 August at 17:00Chelsea are hopeful to sign Leicester City star Danny Drinkwater by the end of the summer transfer window, The Daily Telegraph reports. The Englishman is among a host summer targets shortlisted by the Blues with Antonio Conte who is pushing for the Premier League champions to complete some more new signings before the summer transfer window shuts.
Reports from England claim Drinkwater would cost Chelsea more than € 35 million. Drinkwater would reunite with his former teammate Ngolo Kante with the midfield duo who played a vital role in Leicester City’s stunning Premier League win in 2015.
Meantime, the Blues are also looking at potential opportunities to sell some of their outcasts. No secret Loic Remy is one of those players Antonio Conte does not rely on for the 2017/18 campaign.
According to Sky Sport (via Ita Sport press), Serie A side Cagliari have made an enquiry over the striker’s transfer availability. Cagliari are open to sign the player in a dry loan deal but Las Palmas are also said to have requested the player’s services on a temporary deal.
Go to comments