"I understand that he has a contract until 2020. His arrival was my decision, I took a lot of stick from the fans, but I knew what I was doing.

"If Sarri can terminate his contract? Of course, but first, we would have to sit down and talk about it, face to face. Then, we could find solutions. I'm available 24 hours a day, I work in Italy and the United States, the time zone doesn't bother me," Sarri concluded.

Good news for Chelsea, who looks set to lose their current manager Antonio Conte this summer. Even though Sarri has a contract until 2020 with Napoli, Chelsea could still have a chance to bring him in this summer, if De Laurentiis is telling the truth.

Take a look at our gallery below on the candidates that could replace Conte at Chelsea.