The recent debate has all been about who has bought the best striker this summer. Romelu Lukaku of course, has gone to Manchester United after long being touted as Chelsea’s new frontman, whilst Alvaro Morata, who looked set to head to Old Trafford has landed at Stamford Bridge.





Blues boss Antonio Conte was quizzed recently about whether the Spaniard was his actual first choice all along to which he refused to be drawn on. The Mirror’s Darren Lewis however, has discovered who the Italian tactician would really like in his Chelsea armoury.

Speaking in Singapore as the Premier League champions continue their preparations for the new campaign, Conte told reporters that; ““If I had to buy one striker, I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker. For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world. He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball. He fights, and he’s strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left.”



He continued; ““If you go to buy Kane now, it would be at least £100m. At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker, I know for sure. He’s a complete player. He’s one of the top strikers in the world.”