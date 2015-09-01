Chelsea: Conte comments on de Boer departure
11 September at 16:20Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has commented on the recent dismissal of Frank de Boer from Crystal Palace, according to Chelsea vital
He said: 'I am sorry for him. It is normal when you start to work you try to ask for a bit of time for your work. I am sorry for him. To be a coach in the league is a great experience and to have only four games I am sorry for him. It is a pity. It is always very difficult to talk about the situations of another team, but for the man I am sorry for him.
'We know very well that our job is this. One game you win, you are top then you lose and you are the worst coach. Not just in England but the whole world. It is important to always have the right balance to judge. Every club must judge the work of the coach and sometimes there is a bit of emotion and you make a decision very strong after an emotional moment.'
