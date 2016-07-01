Chelsea boss comments on Hazard call-up
25 August at 16:45Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said he was surprised that Eden Hazard was called up the Belgium national squad, the Daily Mail reports.
The Blues’ star attacker has been hit with injury and has been building up his form in the under-23s side.
Speaking ahead of his side’s clash against Everton, the Italian manager said 'The only player not fully fit is Hazard. He is improving. Today he is playing Under-23 against Everton. He is not fully fit. The other players are available. I see Eden every day,' said Conte.
'I knew only 30 minutes ago (of his Belgium call up). For sure I am a bit surprised about this decision. I was a coach in the Italy national team and I respect the decision of their coach. Hazard is playing this afternoon with the Under 23's.'
'In this situation, it's very important to give the right time to players to recover very well. If someone thinks to accelerate the process, it is not the right way. It is a great mistake. We must pay great attention not to make a mistake.'
