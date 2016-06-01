Chelsea boss Conte back in for Italy international
02 August at 11:30Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is set to reignite his interest in Inter Milan attacker Antonio Candreva, with the boss in the hunt for a replacement for current Chelsea winger Victor Moses.
According to the Daily Mirror, the Serie A side Inter have already lined up a possible replacement should Candreva depart the club, with Lazio striker Kieta Balde as a key target for the Black and Blues.
Fiery boss Conte is already acquainted with the 30-year-old, having managed him whilst he was in charge of the Italy national team. And they looks to se to be reunited, as Conte looks to bolster the side that won last season’s Premier League.
It would be another addition in which Conte has bought in a player that he has worked with before, with striker Alvaro Morata coming arriving at Stamford Bridge last week for a club record transfer of £60m
