Chelsea boss Conte in ‘constant contact’ with €65m midfield star over possible summer move
26 January at 11:44Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has personally made contact with former Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal to sound out the player’s availability to join the Stamford Bridge hierarchy next summer. According to reports in Chile, the Italian tactician has put his protégée on top of his Chelsea summer transfer shortlist and is ready to offer € 65 million to sign him from Bayern Munich once the season ends.
Vidal joined the Bundesliga giants for € 40 million and his contract at the Allianz Arena expires in June 2019. Conte is looking for a reunion with his former midfielder who played 112 games under the Italian tactician at Juventus, scoring 34 goals and registering 19 assists.
Sources have told Chilean paper El Mercurio that Chelsea are interested in signing Vidal in the summer and that Conte will do everything he can to reunite with the 29-year-old midfield star at the Stamford Bridge next summer.
According to the Chilean paper, the Italian manager is in “constant contact” with Vidal and is trying to persuade him to move to England at the end of the season.
