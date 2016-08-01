Chelsea boss Conte open to swap Courtois with Real Madrid star striker next summer
26 January at 09:46Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is considering swapping the Blues’ goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with Real Madrid’s star striker Alvaro Morata, according to a report of The Sun.
The British tabloid confirms that the Italian tactician is a long time admirer of the Spanish striker, so much so he was the one who suggested Juventus to sign Morata from Real Madrid in 2014. Trouble is, Conte stepped down as Juventus at the beginning of Morata’s first campaign in Turin and the duo have never worked together in their career.
With Diego Costa willing to accept a big-money offer of a Chinese Super League club, Morata would become the replacement for the former Atletico Madrid star.
Meantime, Thibaut Cortois is said to have become a priority for Real Madrid and Conte is reportedly considering swapping the Belgian keeper with the former Juventus striker next summer. In case the two parties manage to reach an agreement, Conte would sound out Manchester City over the availability of Joe Hart who doesn’t seem to have a long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.
