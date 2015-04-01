John Terry on-loan for the rest of the season.

According to Sky Sports , Bournemouth have made enquiries about the possibility of taking Chelsea defenderon-loan for the rest of the season.

The former Blues and England captain has been on the periphery of the squad since Antonio Conte took charge in the summer being surplus to requirement in the Italian’s three-man back-line. The 36-year-old did start last weekend’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough United but was sent-off in the second-half.



The Cherries already have Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on-loan and now try to make the audacious move for a player who has spent 18 years at Stamford Bridge making nearly 500 appearances for the club. His international career spanned nearly 10 years and earned him 78 caps and of course, the captains armband.



Now Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will wait to see what response he gets from the Premier League leaders as he looks to cement his teams place in the top-flight.