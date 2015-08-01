Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has told a Turkish newspaper that he wants to join Chelsea this summer.

The 22-year-old, who is currently sitting out a four-month ban for breach of contract at his former club Trabzonspor, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since last summer but recent reports have stated that he will leaving the Bundesliga at the end of the season for £15 million and West London is believed to be his destination.





Calhanoglu told Fanatik that; “God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season,” but then added that; “there are also a number of other clubs interested in signing me.”

A free-kick specialist, the Turkish international joined Leverkusen in 2014 from Hamburg but the current controversy goes back to his time with Karlsruhe; He received €100,000 from Turkish club Trabzonspor in 2011 after agreeing to sign with the club but later extended his contract with the German side. The Turkish club initially sought repayment of the €100,000 paid as well compensation of €1 million but FIFA ruled that €100,000 and a four-month ban would suffice.