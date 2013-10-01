Chelsea cancel Premier League victory parade after Manchester attack

Chelsea have cancelled their Premier League victory parade which had been scheduled for Sunday as a sign of respect for victims of the Manchester terror attack and over security issues, the club have announced through their official website.



Chelsea celebrated their second Premier League title in the last three years at the Stamford Bridge this past Sunday but decided not to go ahead with further celebration.



"Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday's terror attack in Manchester. Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends," said the club in a statement.



"In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday.



"Given the heightened security threat announced by the Government, and recognising that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration. We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision."



"Having consulted with the Metropolitan Police, Hammersmith & Fulham Council and other authorities, we know the emergency services would have been as professional as ever, but we would not want in any way to divert important resources by holding an additional, non-ticketed event on the streets of London."



"Furthermore, as a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup Final against Arsenal on Saturday. Chelsea Football Club will also make a donation to a fund supporting the victims of this horrific attack."



​Arsenal have also cancelled the screening of the FA Cup final at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday alongside a possible winning parade over security issues.

