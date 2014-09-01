Nathan Chalobah has been talking about his summer departure from Chelsea. The 22-year-old midfielder left Stamford Bridge to join Watford in a £5.5M deal but stresses that he bears no grudges against the Premier League champions.



Chalobah made just 10 appearances for the Blues last season but since making the switch to Vicarage Road, has started in all three of The Hornets’ Premier League games so far. In his latest interview, the youngster wanted to put the record straight about his time in West London.



He began by explaining that; “Everyone knows Chelsea is very difficult. Chelsea is a world-class club with world-class players; it was difficult for me to get in the team. As always I tried to stay focused and concentrated. Chelsea is in the past now”.



When it was suggested that he hadn’t been given enough time to prove himself at The Bridge, he replied; “"There's a lot of pressure on winning games. And sometimes to chuck a youngster in is not an easy decision for the manager”.



“But I felt I gave my best when I was there. Now I've moved to Watford I've got the opportunity to try to showcase myself.”